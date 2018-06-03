Man dies after deputy-involved shooting in Mecca Sunday morning

A man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Mecca early Sunday morning.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to Lincoln St. and 66th Ave. around 3:30 a.m. to help California Highway Patrol and CalFire with an uncooperative man armed with an ax.

He was shot by a deputy and later died from his injuries at the hospital. The identity of the man has not yet been released.

No law enforcement was harmed during the incident.

There was heavy police presence in the area following the incident as investigators remained at the scene.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave and the sheriff’s department’s central homicide unit is conducting an investigation.