Wellness Center For the Trans-Community Opens in Cathedral City

The Transgender Health and Wellness Center in Cathedral City is serving a purpose, for the first time in the desert, there will be place to specifically serve an underrepresented community.

Brandy Fox moved to the desert six years ago, she said she lost her job for being transgender, “I lost my home, my two cars and I lived on the streets for two years because I am transgender.”

She said it was not an easy transition.

“I was trying to find a doctor to get on hormones,” Fox said. “I was trying to find electrolysis people, I was trying to find a therapist and all these things, and I couldn’t find anything.”

She now has a local resource to help her and others through the transitioning process. The wellness center is a safe space that connects the trans-community with healthcare providers and housing options. The staff even provides clothing for job interviews through donations.

Kit Parente is the center’s community organizer and she works with the local youth. She said they want to change the narrative of the 74 percent of the county’s transgender community contemplating suicide, compared to the national average of 0.6 percent.

Parente said, “We’re not some tragic story that you see in the movies we’re normal happy fulfilled dynamic multifaceted people and I want young people to have that to look forward to.”

They believe a way of the trans-community a truly ordinary life could be through a stable job.

Jackie Tirngali-Nunes owns several UPS stores in Palm Springs. He is trying to implement change by hiring a trans-person.

He said, “We own a UPS store in Palm Springs California, I am transgender and we have a woman who is transgender she I would like to say, she’s one of our top employees and every customer that comes in loves her.”

And by having a brick and mortar focusing on trans needs, they hope to change the perception of the transgender community.

Fox said, “It just takes one to make a friend, and I think this place is going to change the world.”

The center will also offer laser removal treatments and speech therapy for their clients. You can help the non-profit continue their mission by donating through their website.