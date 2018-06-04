Blackhawks Fly Home With CIF-SS Division 4 Baseball Title

La Quinta High School’s baseball team has soared through the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 baseball playoffs. Over the weekend, the Blackhawks flew to Riverside to compete in the programs first-ever CIF championship game.

La Quinta faced Monrovia in a 7 P.M. ball game Saturday at UC Riverside Sports Complex. Blackhawks were trailing 4-3 going into the 5th inning. Senior Isaac Salazar stepped up to bat with two outs and ripped a two-run double to give the Blackhawks a 5-4 lead.

La Quinta went on to win 6-5 to be crowned Division 4 champions and bring home La Quinta’s first CIF-SS title.