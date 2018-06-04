Brush Fire Sparks in Abandoned Thermal Date Grove

A three-to five-acre fire broke out in an abandoned date grove in Thermal Monday afternoon, prompting authorities to shut down nearby roadways while more than four dozen firefighters battled the flames.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the blaze, which was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 56800 block of Jackson Street. Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department said the fire was burning amid “heavy fuels.”

The county had 50 firefighters on scene at mid-afternoon. Jackson Street was shut down in both directions north and south of the 56800 block, according to the California Highway Patrol.