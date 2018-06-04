Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass

The first significant heat wave of the year is expected to send temperatures soaring well into the triple digits Monday in the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, according to the National Weather Service.

With afternoon temperatures expected to reach as high as 112 degrees, the NWS issued an excessive heat warning that will remain in effect until 8p.m. Monday. The excessive heat warning covers the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and the Coachella Valley, including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, Coachella and Desert Hot Springs.

High temperatures Monday will be 106 to 112 degrees in the Coachella Valley and 104 to 109 in the San Gorgonio Pass.

“An excessive heat warning means that dangerously hot weather will occur,” the NWS said. “The heat will greatly increase the chance of heat illnesses, especially for those who are not acclimated.”

The NWS urged residents to “drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun and in air-conditioning if possible, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

The weather service also reminded drivers that children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances because car interiors “can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”

Coachella Valley temperatures will be a little cooler Tuesday and Wednesday — with highs around 100 degrees both days — before the mercury begins rising again later in the week, with highs of 105 to 110 degrees forecast for Saturday and Sunday.