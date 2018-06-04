Guards at California State Prison Accused of Running ‘Mafia-Style’ Gang

Several guards at Donovan State Prison in Otay Mesa are accused of running a criminal gang inside the prison, according to a federal lawsuit.

Prisoners say they were beaten and retaliated against by guards who are members of the “The Green Wall” gang.

The guards are accused of running a Mafia-style prison gang, ordering attacks against prisoners and allegedly smuggling drugs and phones in exchange for cash.

“I am hopeful that, as the litigation proceeds, we’ll get the information necessary to get these rogue guards criminally charged and the administrators who have shielded them fired,’ Mark Merin, attorney for the plaintiffs, told NBC 7.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections said the department does not comment on pending litigation.