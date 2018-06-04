Man Abducts Infant Daughter at Knifepoint in Va.: Police

An Amber alert has been issued for a 7-month-old baby who was abducted at knifepoint from a gas station in southwestern Virginia, authorities said.

Emma Grace Kennedy was taken from the Kwik Stop on Riverside Drive in Danville by her father, Carl Ray Kennedy. According to the alert, Carl Kennedy was armed with a knife when he assaulted the infant’s mother and took the girl.

The two may be traveling in a gold, 4-door Subaru Impreza with North Carolina plate FAA-1873 or EKZ-5093. Police say Carl Kennedy also has access to a burgundy Toyota Camry, a blue Jeep Cherokee and a Dodge truck. He may be using the FAA-1873 tags on one or more of these vehicles, investigators say.

Police say the tags used on the Subaru Impreza did not belong to the vehicle.

Carl Ray Kennedy is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes. Police say he has a tattoo of an eye on the back of his right hand, a skull and wizard tattoo on his left arm and a tattoo of a skull with a bandanna over its mouth on his right arm.

His last known location was Randolph County, North Carolina.

Authorities say Carl Kennedy is registered as a sex offender in North Carolina, and is currently out of jail on a $250,000 bond for drug distribution.

Emma Grace Kennedy is 2 feet 2 inches long and weighs 18 pounds. She has blone hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in a light blue onesie. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone who sees Carl Kennedy or Emma Kennedy is asked to call 911.