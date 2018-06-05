Amber Alert canceled: 7-month-old abducted from Virginia gas station found safe

Police in Danville, Virginia, say 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy has been found safe, and her abductor, 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy, has been arrested.

Danville Police, FBI, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Secret Service arrested Kennedy in Randleman, North Carolina.

Emma Grace Kennedy appears to be in good health and is being evaluated at a local hospital.

Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert Monday morning and said the infant was in “extreme danger.” The alert has now been cancelled.

According to the alert, Carl Kennedy was armed with a knife when he assaulted the infant’s mother at a Kwik Stop and took the girl. Carl Kennedy is Emma Grace Kennedy’s father.

Authorities say Carl Kennedy is registered as a sex offender in North Carolina, and is currently out of jail on a $250,000 bond for drug distribution.

North Carolina incarceration records show Kennedy was convicted in 2014 on a felony charge of strangulation and a charge of misdemeanor sexual battery.

In an interview with WDBJ, Emma Kennedy’s mother, Kristen Murphy, said Carl Kennedy had been harassing her and her daughter after she recently broke off their 3-year relationship. She agreed to meet him at the gas station in hopes of getting him to leave them alone. Now, she is terrified for her child.

“He has nothing left to lose now,” she said. “I feel like he would hurt Emma. He’s just going to either A, disappear, or B, I’m never going to see her again because he’s going to harm her. I think he’s that sick.”