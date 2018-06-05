Decision 2018: California Election Results

Measure C: 16.67%
YES
2,344
31.73%
NO
5,044
68.27%
Governor: 6.5% ( 1,396 of 21,487 ) precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:43 p.m
Akinyemi Agbede
(Party Preference: DEM)
820
0.1%
J. Bribiesca
(Party Preference: DEM)
1,796
0.2%
Thomas Jefferson Cares
(Party Preference: DEM)
1,252
0.1%
John Chiang
(Party Preference: DEM)
64,900
7.6%
Delaine Eastin
(Party Preference: DEM)
21,156
2.5%
Robert Davidson Griffis
(Party Preference: DEM)
1,138
0.1%
Albert Caesar Mezzetti
(Party Preference: DEM)
1,203
0.1%
Gavin Newsom
(Party Preference: DEM)
297,775
34.9%
Amanda Renteria
(Party Preference: DEM)
11,873
1.4%
Michael Shellenberger
(Party Preference: DEM)
3,794
0.4%
Klement Tinaj
(Party Preference: DEM)
476
0.1%
Antonio Villaraigosa
(Party Preference: DEM)
89,703
10.5%
Travis Allen
(Party Preference: REP)
100,228
11.7%
John H. Cox
(Party Preference: REP)
235,194
27.5%
Yvonne Girard
(Party Preference: REP)
3,276
0.4%
Peter Y Liu
(Party Preference: REP)
3,582
0.4%
Robert C. Newman, II
(Party Preference: REP)
6,272
0.7%
Christopher N. Carlson
(Party Preference: GRN)
811
0.1%
Josh Jones
(Party Preference: GRN)
1,560
0.2%
Zoltan Istvan
(Party Preference: LIB)
1,670
0.2%
Nickolas Wildstar
(Party Preference: LIB)
1,242
0.1%
Gloria Estela La Riva
(Party Preference: P&F)
1,655
0.2%
Shubham Goel
(Party Preference: NPP)
448
0.1%
Hakan “Hawk” Mikado
(Party Preference: NPP)
689
0.1%
Desmond Silveira
(Party Preference: NPP)
545
0.1%
Jeffrey Edward Taylor
(Party Preference: NPP)
593
0.1%
Johnny Wattenburg
(Party Preference: NPP)
655
0.1%
U.S. Senator: 6.5% ( 1,396 of 21,487 ) precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:43 p.m.
Kevin De Leon
(Party Preference: DEM)
74,430
9.0%
Adrienne Nicole Edwards
(Party Preference: DEM)
6,232
0.8%
*
Dianne Feinstein
(Party Preference: DEM)
359,648
43.7%
Pat Harris
(Party Preference: DEM)
14,082
1.7%
Alison Hartson
(Party Preference: DEM)
16,395
2.0%
David Hildebrand
(Party Preference: DEM)
3,096
0.4%
Herbert G. Peters
(Party Preference: DEM)
3,244
0.4%
Douglas Howard Pierce
(Party Preference: DEM)
4,853
0.6%
Gerald Plummer
(Party Preference: DEM)
1,801
0.2%
Donnie O. Turner
(Party Preference: DEM)
4,318
0.5%
Arun K. Bhumitra
(Party Preference: REP)
45,561
5.5%
James P Bradley
(Party Preference: REP)
82,692
10.0%
John “Jack” Crew
(Party Preference: REP)
13,404
1.6%
Erin Cruz
(Party Preference: REP)
39,421
4.8%
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
(Party Preference: REP)
15,542
1.9%
Jerry Joseph Laws
(Party Preference: REP)
10,517
1.3%
Patrick Little
(Party Preference: REP)
11,912
1.4%
Kevin Mottus
(Party Preference: REP)
14,162
1.7%
Mario Nabliba
(Party Preference: REP)
4,692
0.6%
Tom Palzer
(Party Preference: REP)
23,549
2.9%
Paul A Taylor
(Party Preference: REP)
45,840
5.6%
Derrick Michael Reid
(Party Preference: LIB)
7,731
0.9%
John Thompson Parker
(Party Preference: P&F)
2,052
0.2%
Colleen Shea Fernald
(Party Preference: NPP)
1,893
0.2%
Rash Bihari Ghosh
(Party Preference: NPP)
1,390
0.2%
Tim Gildersleeve
(Party Preference: NPP)
1,126
0.1%
Michael Fahmy Girgis
(Party Preference: NPP)
360
0.0%
Don J. Grundmann
(Party Preference: NPP)
2,145
0.3%
Jason M. Hanania
(Party Preference: NPP)
2,585
0.3%
David Moore
(Party Preference: NPP)
2,758
0.3%
Lee Olson
(Party Preference: NPP)
2,571
0.3%
Ling Ling Shi
(Party Preference: NPP)
2,926
0.4%
US Representative 36th District: 22.22%
REP – KIMBERLIN BROWN PELZER
11,863
22.33%
REP – DAN BALL
4,218
7.94%
REP – ROBERT BENTLEY
2,292
4.32%
REP – STEPHAN J. WOLKOWICZ
2,590
4.88%
DEM – RAUL RUIZ
29,477
55.49%
REP – DOUGLAS HASSETT
2,677
5.04%
State Assembly 42nd District: 23.81%
GRN – CAROL A. BOULDIN
958
2.94%
REP – GARY JEANDRON
4,387
13.46%
REP – ANDREW F. KOTYUK
3,486
10.69%
REP – CHAD MAYES
11,005
33.76%
DEM – DENIANTIONETTE MAZINGO
12,759
39.14%
State Assembly 56th District: 22.43%
DEM – EDUARDO GARCIA
8,675
56.94%
REP – JEFF GONZALEZ
4,232
27.78%
REP – JONATHAN REISS
2,327
15.28%
County Supervisor District 4: 17.31%
MANUEL ”MANNY” PEREZ
19,307
55.75%
JAN C. HARNIK
15,324
44.25%
Sheriff, Coroner & Public Admin: 18.16%
CHAD BIANCO
35,257
33.06%
DAVE BROWN
22,322
20.93%
MIGUEL GARCIA, IV
11,236
10.54%
STAN SNIFF
37,815
35.46%
Proposition 68: ( 6.5% ) 1,396 of 21,487 precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:43 p.m.
Yes
68
Natural Resources Bond
440,980
54.0%
375,864
46.0%
Proposition 69: ( 6.5% ) 1,396 of 21,487 precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:43 p.m.
Yes
69
Transportation Revenue: Restrictions and Limits
679,304
82.5%
144,308
17.5%
Proposition 70: ( 6.5% ) 1,396 of 21,487 precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:43 p.m.
No
70
Greenhouse Gas Reduction Reserve Fund
316,868
40.0%
475,417
60.0%
Proposition 71: ( 6.5% ) 1,396 of 21,487 precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:43 p.m.
Yes
71
Ballot Measures: Effective Date
625,626
78.3%
172,891
21.7%
Proposition 72: ( 6.5% ) 1,396 of 21,487 precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:43 p.m.
Yes
72
Property Tax: New Construction: Rain-Capture
677,833
84.0%
129,102
16.0%