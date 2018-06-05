Decision 2018: California Election Results

Measure C: 16.67%

YES

2,344

31.73%

NO

5,044

68.27%

Governor: 6.5% ( 1,396 of 21,487 ) precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:43 p.m

Akinyemi Agbede

(Party Preference: DEM)

820

0.1%

J. Bribiesca

(Party Preference: DEM)

1,796

0.2%

Thomas Jefferson Cares

(Party Preference: DEM)

1,252

0.1%

John Chiang

(Party Preference: DEM)

64,900

7.6%

Delaine Eastin

(Party Preference: DEM)

21,156

2.5%

Robert Davidson Griffis

(Party Preference: DEM)

1,138

0.1%

Albert Caesar Mezzetti

(Party Preference: DEM)

1,203

0.1%

Gavin Newsom

(Party Preference: DEM)

297,775

34.9%

Amanda Renteria

(Party Preference: DEM)

11,873

1.4%

Michael Shellenberger

(Party Preference: DEM)

3,794

0.4%

Klement Tinaj

(Party Preference: DEM)

476

0.1%

Antonio Villaraigosa

(Party Preference: DEM)

89,703

10.5%

Travis Allen

(Party Preference: REP)

100,228

11.7%

John H. Cox

(Party Preference: REP)

235,194

27.5%

Yvonne Girard

(Party Preference: REP)

3,276

0.4%

Peter Y Liu

(Party Preference: REP)

3,582

0.4%

Robert C. Newman, II

(Party Preference: REP)

6,272

0.7%

Christopher N. Carlson

(Party Preference: GRN)

811

0.1%

Josh Jones

(Party Preference: GRN)

1,560

0.2%

Zoltan Istvan

(Party Preference: LIB)

1,670

0.2%

Nickolas Wildstar

(Party Preference: LIB)

1,242

0.1%

Gloria Estela La Riva

(Party Preference: P&F)

1,655

0.2%

Shubham Goel

(Party Preference: NPP)

448

0.1%

Hakan “Hawk” Mikado

(Party Preference: NPP)

689

0.1%

Desmond Silveira

(Party Preference: NPP)

545

0.1%

Jeffrey Edward Taylor

(Party Preference: NPP)

593

0.1%

Johnny Wattenburg

(Party Preference: NPP)

655

0.1%

U.S. Senator: 6.5% ( 1,396 of 21,487 ) precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:43 p.m.

Kevin De Leon

(Party Preference: DEM)

74,430

9.0%

Adrienne Nicole Edwards

(Party Preference: DEM)

6,232

0.8%

*

Dianne Feinstein

(Party Preference: DEM)

359,648

43.7%

Pat Harris

(Party Preference: DEM)

14,082

1.7%

Alison Hartson

(Party Preference: DEM)

16,395

2.0%

David Hildebrand

(Party Preference: DEM)

3,096

0.4%

Herbert G. Peters

(Party Preference: DEM)

3,244

0.4%

Douglas Howard Pierce

(Party Preference: DEM)

4,853

0.6%

Gerald Plummer

(Party Preference: DEM)

1,801

0.2%

Donnie O. Turner

(Party Preference: DEM)

4,318

0.5%

Arun K. Bhumitra

(Party Preference: REP)

45,561

5.5%

James P Bradley

(Party Preference: REP)

82,692

10.0%

John “Jack” Crew

(Party Preference: REP)

13,404

1.6%

Erin Cruz

(Party Preference: REP)

39,421

4.8%

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente

(Party Preference: REP)

15,542

1.9%

Jerry Joseph Laws

(Party Preference: REP)

10,517

1.3%

Patrick Little

(Party Preference: REP)

11,912

1.4%

Kevin Mottus

(Party Preference: REP)

14,162

1.7%

Mario Nabliba

(Party Preference: REP)

4,692

0.6%

Tom Palzer

(Party Preference: REP)

23,549

2.9%

Paul A Taylor

(Party Preference: REP)

45,840

5.6%

Derrick Michael Reid

(Party Preference: LIB)

7,731

0.9%

John Thompson Parker

(Party Preference: P&F)

2,052

0.2%

Colleen Shea Fernald

(Party Preference: NPP)

1,893

0.2%

Rash Bihari Ghosh

(Party Preference: NPP)

1,390

0.2%

Tim Gildersleeve

(Party Preference: NPP)

1,126

0.1%

Michael Fahmy Girgis

(Party Preference: NPP)

360

0.0%

Don J. Grundmann

(Party Preference: NPP)

2,145

0.3%

Jason M. Hanania

(Party Preference: NPP)

2,585

0.3%

David Moore

(Party Preference: NPP)

2,758

0.3%

Lee Olson

(Party Preference: NPP)

2,571

0.3%

Ling Ling Shi

(Party Preference: NPP)

2,926

0.4%

US Representative 36th District: 22.22%

REP – KIMBERLIN BROWN PELZER

11,863

22.33%

REP – DAN BALL

4,218

7.94%

REP – ROBERT BENTLEY

2,292

4.32%

REP – STEPHAN J. WOLKOWICZ

2,590

4.88%

DEM – RAUL RUIZ

29,477

55.49%

REP – DOUGLAS HASSETT

2,677

5.04%

State Assembly 42nd District: 23.81%

GRN – CAROL A. BOULDIN

958

2.94%

REP – GARY JEANDRON

4,387

13.46%

REP – ANDREW F. KOTYUK

3,486

10.69%

REP – CHAD MAYES

11,005

33.76%

DEM – DENIANTIONETTE MAZINGO

12,759

39.14%

State Assembly 56th District: 22.43%

DEM – EDUARDO GARCIA

8,675

56.94%

REP – JEFF GONZALEZ

4,232

27.78%

REP – JONATHAN REISS

2,327

15.28%

County Supervisor District 4: 17.31%

MANUEL ”MANNY” PEREZ

19,307

55.75%

JAN C. HARNIK

15,324

44.25%

Sheriff, Coroner & Public Admin: 18.16%

CHAD BIANCO

35,257

33.06%

DAVE BROWN

22,322

20.93%

MIGUEL GARCIA, IV

11,236

10.54%

STAN SNIFF

37,815

35.46%

Proposition 68: ( 6.5% ) 1,396 of 21,487 precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:43 p.m.

Yes

68

Natural Resources Bond

440,980

54.0%

375,864

46.0%

Proposition 69: ( 6.5% ) 1,396 of 21,487 precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:43 p.m.

Yes

69

Transportation Revenue: Restrictions and Limits

679,304

82.5%

144,308

17.5%

Proposition 70: ( 6.5% ) 1,396 of 21,487 precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:43 p.m.

No

70

Greenhouse Gas Reduction Reserve Fund

316,868

40.0%

475,417

60.0%

Proposition 71: ( 6.5% ) 1,396 of 21,487 precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:43 p.m.

Yes

71

Ballot Measures: Effective Date

625,626

78.3%

172,891

21.7%

Proposition 72: ( 6.5% ) 1,396 of 21,487 precincts partially reporting as of June 5, 2018, 8:43 p.m.

Yes

72

Property Tax: New Construction: Rain-Capture

677,833

84.0%

129,102

16.0%