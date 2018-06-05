Jeremiah Estrada Throwing Towards Single-A With Cubs

Imagine being in high school and getting your name called in the MLB Draft. That’s exactly what happened to Palm Desert ace and 2017 grad Jeremiah Estrada.

The right-hand pitcher was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 6th round and inked a 1-million-dollar deal.

In Estrada’s first season as a Cub, the rookie played in the Arizona League on the Cubs 1 Team. The 19-year-old tossed 6.1 innings total yielding 5 hits and 1 earned run. He struck out 6 and walked 6 clocking 96 miles-per-hour at times.

Estrada has been in Mesa, Arizona getting ready for his second season. KMIR sports reporter Amy Zimmer gave Estrada a call to check in and he says he’s hoping to get called up to Single-A.

“I’m getting my innings up out here,” Estrada explained. “They always hold the high school guys and what’s cool about it is most high school guys don’t really get called up to a different type of division. I have an opportunity to move up in two weeks. I’m hoping to go to Eugene, Oregon for short season single A. I’ve been pitching really well. I’m at five innings right now. They like building our innings up and I had a huge start because last week. I was barely throwing two innings.”