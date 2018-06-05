Man Caught at Cathedral City Store With Child Porn on Phone Pleads Guilty

A Rancho Mirage man who was caught viewing child porn on his cell phone at a Cathedral City business pleaded guilty today to a child pornography possession charge.

Vicente Celio, 52, was arrested on Sept. 19, 2017, after an employee at a Cathedral City business phoned police to report seeing child porn on a customer’s phone, according to Cathedral City police Cmdr. Julio Luna.

Officers responded and confirmed that the images “were in fact child pornography,” Luna said, and Celio admitted owning the phone and “being aware of the images” before being arrested.

Celio, who was previously out of custody on $35,000 bail, is currently being held without bail at the Riverside County jail in Indio pending a June 18 sentencing hearing.

He has no prior felony convictions in Riverside County, according to court records.