Police Seek Man Suspected of Exposing Himself, Groping 10-Year-Old Girl

Police Tuesday released a sketch of a man suspected of exposing himself while groping and attempting to kidnap a 10-year-old girl while she walked with her twin sister and their mother in El Monte.

The three were walking south with their mother about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Tyler Avenue, south of Garvey Avenue, when the suspect — who was in a white, late 2000s model Ford F-150 pickup truck with an extended cab — parked along the curb and exited the vehicle, according to El Monte Police Sgt. Richard Luna.

The man approached the sisters and their mother and attempted to grab one of the girls, who immediately ran away from the suspect, Luna said.

“The suspect then grabbed the second juvenile victim and began touching her groin area over her clothing. The suspect did so while exposing his genitals to both female victims,” the sergeant said. “The suspect then picked up the second juvenile and began walking with her towards his vehicle.”

The girls’ mother chased the man, telling him she was calling the police, and the suspect released the girl, got into his truck and drove out of sight, Luna said.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, 30 to 35 years old, 5-feet-7 to 5-feet-8 inches tall, 180 pounds with gray and black hair. He was unshaven and wore prescription glasses, a green T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone who can help investigators identify the man was urged to call El Monte police at (626) 258-8635. Tips can also be submitted by emailing tips@empd.org.