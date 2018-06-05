‘She Will Not Be Missed’: Obit Takes a Dark Turn

Kathleen Dehmlow’s obituary began like many do – but read three lines in and things take a surprising turn.

The 80-year-old woman from Wabasso, Minnesota, was born in 1938 and married Dennis Dehmlow in 1957, the obituary posted in the Redwood Gazette reads. The pair had two children before Dehmlow became pregnant by her husband’s brother and moved to California, according to the obit.

“She abandoned her children, Gina and Jay who were then raised by her parents in Clements,” the short obit states.

But it doesn’t stop there.

Dehmlow died on Memorial Day in Springfield, Minnesota. She “will now face judgment,” the obit reads.

“She will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her,” it concludes.

The decision to publish the obituary was both praised and criticized on social media following its posting. One day later, it was removed from the paper’s website.

Some users called for “respect and dignity in death” while others argued it was “fair” for the publication to publish at the request of family.

The Redwood Gazette declined to comment on why the obit was taken down.