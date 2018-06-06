Fantasy Springs Hosting Job Fair Wednesday

Indio’s Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino is seeking to fill open positions across all departments and wants to hear from prospective employees during a job fair set for Wednesday.

From 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., managers from all departments will be on hand for on-site interviews for “a large number of open positions” ranging from housekeeping to food and beverage to casino operations. Full-time, part-time and on-call positions are available.

While online applications are preferred, Fantasy Springs will accept walk-in applicants.

Potential hires are encouraged to search for jobs online at http://www.FantasySpringsResort.com , clicking on “Employment” at the bottom of the page and filling out an application prior to this afternoon’s event. Applicants should call (760) 238-5623 once they’ve completed their online application.

The fair, held at Fantasy Springs’ Special Events Center, is free to attend, with complimentary on-site parking.