Fantasy Springs Hosting Job Fair Wednesday

News Staff

Indio’s Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino is seeking to fill open positions across all departments and wants to hear from prospective employees during a job fair set for Wednesday.

From 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., managers from all departments will be on hand for on-site interviews for “a large number of open positions” ranging from housekeeping to food and beverage to casino operations. Full-time, part-time and on-call positions are available.

While online applications are preferred, Fantasy Springs will accept walk-in applicants.

Potential hires are encouraged to search for jobs online at http://www.FantasySpringsResort.com , clicking on “Employment” at the bottom of the page and filling out an application prior to this afternoon’s event. Applicants should call (760) 238-5623 once they’ve completed their online application.

The fair, held at Fantasy Springs’ Special Events Center, is free to attend, with complimentary on-site parking.