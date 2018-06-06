Four Desert Standouts Selected in 2018 MLB Draft

After years of grinding on the diamond, the following local baseball players saw their hard work pay off by being selected in the 2018 MLB Draft.

12th Round (346): Sean Roby, 3B, San Francisco Giants

Roby is a 2016 Shadow Hills High School graduate who played two seasons at Arizona Western Community College in Yuma, Arizona.

12th Round (355): Clay Fisher, SS, Baltimore Orioles

Fisher is a 2014 La Quinta High School graduate who spent four seasons at UC-Santa Barbara. Fisher was selected in the 27th round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds but chose to stay in college.

17th Round (498): Travis Moniot, INF, Chicago White Sox

Moniot is a 2015 Palm Desert High School graduate who started his college career at the University of Oregon. Moniot transferred for better weather and played his sophomore season at Orange Coast Junior College in Orange County, California. Moniot hopped on the I-10 for the University of Arizona where he just completed his junior season. Moniot was selected in the 34th round of the 2015 MLB draft by the San Francisco Giants but chose to go to college.

32nd Round (965): Jonathan Cuevas, UT, Milwaukee Brewers

Cuevas is a 2018 Palm Desert High School graduate who received a scholarship to continue his education and baseball career at the University of Southern California.