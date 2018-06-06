Set Times Released for Palm Springs Splash House

Set times were released Tuesday for this weekend’s Splash House pool party, taking place at three Palm Springs hotels.

The annual festival, which has consistently drawn crowds of electronic music fans to the Coachella Valley, will be held Saturday and Sunday beginning at noon at the Riviera, the Renaissance and the Saguaro hotels during the day, while partygoers can enjoy Friday and Saturday night after-parties at the Palm Springs Air Museum after 9 p.m.

Duke Dumont, Blacklizt and What So Not will headline more than 40 acts during the weekend’s hotel parties, while Nora En Pure, Autograf and SNBRN lead the After Hours events.

Tickets starting at $135 remain available at www.splashhouse.com. Organizers say more than 1,000 hotel rooms will be available for guests across the three resorts.

After Hours party tickets are also available for $40.

Those who miss out can still catch Splash House’s second weekend, slated for August 10-12.

Visit www.splashhouse.com for more information.