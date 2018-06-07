Authorities Seeking Witness to Fatal Coachella Crash

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help in locating a potential witness to a fatal Coachella crash that left a woman dead this weekend.

Alezia Carmona, 22, was a passenger in a black Nissan Maxima that overturned off the roadway just after 6 a.m. Saturday. The Maxima was heading north on state Route 86, north of Dillon Road, when it traveled off the right side of the roadway, rolled “several times” and landed in the parking lot of the Spotlight 29 Casino, according to the CHP and Riverside County Fire Department.

Carmona was pronounced dead at the scene, while another person was hospitalized with major injuries, the fire department said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation but the California Highway Patrol has not ruled out the possibility that alcohol or drugs played a role.

Investigators are also seeking the assistance of an uninvolved motorist who possibly witnessed the crash, then left the scene.

Just prior to the crash, the CHP says that an uninvolved white Pontiac Aztek was passed by the Maxima. After the Maxima ran off the roadway, surveillance footage shows that the Pontiac “stops for a minimal amount of time, and proceeds straight onto northbound state Route 86,” the CHP said.

A picture of the witness’ vehicle, captured by a nearby surveillance camera, has been released by the CHP in an attempt to identify and locate the driver for any useful information concerning the crash investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was asked to contact CHP Officer Solis at (760) 772-5300.

Carmona’s family is raising funds for her funeral costs, and as of Thursday, had reached more than half of their $5,000 goal. To contribute, visit https://www.gofundme.com/alexia-carolina039s-funeral-sevices.