Driver Arrested for Suspected DUI in Fatal Desert Hot Springs Wreck

A man suspected of driving under the influence of drugs when his SUV crashed into a palm tree in an unincorporated area near Desert Hot Springs, seriously injuring himself and killing one of his passengers, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and could be held for other felonies, the California Highway Patrol said today.

Marco Antonio Alvarez, 27, of Desert Hot Springs crashed his 1998 Honda SUV off of Dillon Road, west of Bennett Road just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the CHP. Alvarez and his two passengers, Raymond Morin, 25, and Ivan Daniel Mejia, 23, both also of Desert Hot Springs, were taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for treatment.

Morin was pronounced dead at the hospital at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.

Alvarez and Mejia’s current conditions were unknown, but the CHP reported Wednesday afternoon that Alvarez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs causing injury and could face additional charges, likely related to Morin’s death. Authorities did not disclose what drugs Alvarez is alleged to have taken.