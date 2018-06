KMIR Cares: Coyote Stageworks

If it’s true as Shakespeare said, the play’s the thing and all the world’s a stage. Then we are very lucky because right here in the Coachella Valley, we have dozens of theater groups performing in our communities year round.

And the popular and award winning local nonprofit theater company Coyote Stageworks believes not only that the play is not only the thing…it’s a free thing!