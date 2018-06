Magnitude 3.4 Quake Hits Foothills North of Yucaipa

The Inland Empire was shaken by an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 Friday.

The quake struck at 1:53 p.m., and the epicenter was 9 miles northeast of Yucaipa, about 30 miles northeast of Riverside, according to automated seismographs.

That size quake would likely trigger minor shaking in the immediate area, according to the USGS.