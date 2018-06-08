Man Charged With Attempted Murder in DHS Shooting

A man who allegedly shot and seriously wounded another man in Desert Hot Springs was charged with attempted murder and assault with a semi-automatic firearm Friday.

Carlos Anthony Beltran, 37, is accused in the May 16 shooting of a man in the 66100 block of Second Street. Desert Hot Springs police found the victim “suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound,” and took him to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for treatment.

Police are not seeking any other suspects in connection with the shooting. Beltran’s relationship, if any, to the victim, has not been disclosed.

He was taken into custody Wednesday near the intersection of 12th Street and Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs, according to county jail records, and was being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

The arrest was the result of a collaboration between the Desert Hot Springs Police Department and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Fugitive Warrant Enforcement Team, according to police.

Beltran also faces allegations of causing great bodily injury and committing the crime while out on bail. He was slated to make his initial court appearance this afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.