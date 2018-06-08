Palm Springs City Council to Receive State Recognition for LGBTQ Status

The Palm Springs City Council, which became the nation’s first entirely all LGBTQ city governing last fall, will be recognized by the California Legislature LGBTQ Caucus in Sacramento next week.

The council’s historic status was solidified in last November’s municipal election, which saw Lisa Middleton, the first transgender person elected to a non-judicial office in California, and Christy Holstege, an attorney who identifies as bisexual, joining Mayor Robert Moon, as well as councilmen Geoff Kors and J.R. Roberts.

“This is a tremendous milestone for the LGBTQ community,” Kors said.

“It was not that long ago that equality and acceptance seemed like a distant dream in the Golden State. I am proud to say that now in Palm Springs and throughout most of California, LGBTQ people have made enormous strides when it comes to inclusivity and equality for everyone.”

The council, along with City Manager David Ready, will travel to Sacramento on Monday and be recognized on the floors of the state Assembly and state Senate.

City officials say the council will use their trip north as an opportunity to speak with Coachella Valley lawmakers such as Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, Assemblyman Chad Mayes, R Yucca Valley, and State Sen. Jeff Stone, R-La Quinta, to secure funding “for critical city programs, initiatives and services such as open space, historic preservation, business innovation, affordable housing, homelessness and the ongoing environmental crisis at the Salton Sea.

An additional meeting has also been scheduled with state Controller Betty Yee to discuss pension reform.

“This is an opportunity for our council to meet with California lawmakers who have the ability to help Palm Springs not only obtain critical funding for important community programs and services, it’s also an opportunity to strengthen relationships and work together to find solutions to issues our residents all care about,” said City Manager David Ready.