2019 Stagecoach Dates and Pricing Announced

Now in its 13th year, Stagecoach 2019 follows a record setting 2018 with the festival’s highest sold passes and marked by performances from Garth Brooks, Keith Urban and Florida Georgia Line. Save the date and come together for good times April 26 – April 28, 2019. Grab GA & GA Shuttle combo passes at their lowest price beginning this Friday, June 15th at 11am for the Stagecoach 2019 Advance Sale available one day only, while supplies last.

Pass prices:

3-Day GA (advance sale only price) – $329.00

3-Day GA & Shuttle Combo (advance sale only price) – $389.00

3-Day Corral Standing Pit – $1,399.00

3-Day Corral Reserved Seating – C1 – $1,399.00

3-Day Corral Reserved Seating – C2 – $899.00

RV Resort 50 Amp – $619.00

RV Resort 30 Amp – $619.00

RV Resort Dry – $619.00

Preferred Parking – $100.00

Car Camping – $176.00

Camping Companion parking – $60.00

Shuttle Pass – $75.00

All ages welcome with kids 10 & under free in General Admission. Payment Plans are available only during the advance sale. The price you see is what you pay — prices reflect all fees included. Visit stagecoachfestival.com for additional info.

Stay tuned for lineup announcements, food and drink reveals, public on-sale information and other fun surprises this fall.

Contact:

press@stagecoachfestival.com