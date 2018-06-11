‘B-Hold’ the New Name of the Restaurant Formerly Known as IHOP

It wasn’t bacon, breakfast or butternut squash, but lettuce tell you what the b stands for in the name of the restaurant formerly known as the International House of Pancakes, or IHOP.

It’s burgers.

IHOP revealed last week that it was changing its name to IHOb, but didn’t give up what the b stands for.

On Monday morning, the restaurant revealed that it will henceforth be known as the International House of Burgers.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

The name change comes as the restaurant chain debuts a line of seven “Ultimate Steakburgers.”

“We’re always going to have pancakes on the menu, we’re always going to be IHOP, but America loves burgers, and America loves IHOP, and we thought this was a fantastic combination to bring America’s burgers to an iconic brand like IHOP,” said IHOP President Darren Rebelez on “Fox & Friends,” Fox News reported.