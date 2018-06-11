Firefighters Contain Blaze at Desert Hot Springs Abandoned Building

An abandoned building caught fire in Desert Hot Springs Monday, but was quickly brought under control by county fire crews.

The fire was reported at 12:48 p.m. in the 13000 block of Palm Drive, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

No injuries were reported in connection with the blaze, which had the abandoned structure “partially involved in fire,” she said.

Nearly two-dozen county firefighters responded and had the flames under control at 1:09 p.m.

Police said that southbound Palm Drive was shut down at Hacienda Avenue while firefighters mopped up the scene. There was no word on when the intersection was expected to be reopened.0.