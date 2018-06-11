Flames Destroy a Desert Hot Springs House

A fire that started in the garage of a Desert Hot Springs house spread to the residence and the attic and caused the roof to collapse, but no one was injured, authorities said Monday.

The fire was reported at 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 67000 block of 20th Avenue, April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department said.

“The first arriving engine company reported fire through the roof in the garage of a 2,000 sq. ft. single family dwelling,” Newman said.

After the roof collapsed, firefighters fought the blaze from outside the house, she said. The flames were out at 10:21 p.m. and seven adults were displaced.