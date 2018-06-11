Indio Police Officer Laid to Rest

It’s a somber day for family and friends of Officer Isabel “Izzy” Velasquez, an Indio Police Officer taken too soon by a rare form of cancer.

Family and friends of Officer Velasquez paid tribute Monday morning to the young police officer. Officer Velasquez was just 26-years-old when she lost her battle to a rare form of lung cancer on May 31st, 2018.

Eliany Guillen, a friend of Velasquez says, “she was an amazing person. She cared about everybody… even now.”

Velasquez joined the U.S. Army Reserve at 19-years-old and was hired by the Indio Police Department in 2016. Guillen was a close friend and says in her short life, Velasquez made a huge impact.

“She gave me a lot of inspire words to go through life even through it was hard for us,” says Guillen.

Event hose who didn’t know her at all stopped by in her honor.

Patriot Guard Rider David De Leon says, “we lost her at such a young age cause she had her whole life in front of her. But we’re here to honor her, her family and the department for her loss.”

David Hudson is a fire captain with Cal Fire and says although Velasquez was a police officer, it still feels like losing one of their own.

“Indio Police, Indio Fire department, us, we run calls all the time together, we see each other on duty, off duty, and we’re definitely family, so it hits close to home.”

Guillen says Officer Velasquez will always be by her side, “there are so many words that I can’t even describe for her…she’s amazing. I don’t know what’s better than amazing.”

Officer Velasquez was laid to rest at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City.