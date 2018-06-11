Land Management Officers Involved in Shooting in Off-Roading Dispute

A woman was wounded during an investigation into illegal off-roading that involved a Bureau of Land Management officer opening fire in an unincorporated area north of Indio, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported Monday.

Officers responded at around 11 p.m. Sunday to the area of Berdoo Canyon Road, east of Dillon Road, for an investigation into illegal off-roading and a driver failing to yield, said sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Willison.

A Bureau of Land Management officer attempted to stop an off-road vehicle, leading to a shooting that left a woman in the vehicle with non-life threatening injuries, Willison said.

The woman was hospitalized, while a man at the scene was detained, according to the sergeant.

Sheriff’s officials could not confirm whether the injury the woman sustained was a gunshot.

The circumstances behind what led the BLM officer to open fire were not disclosed, pending the ongoing investigation, which is being conducted by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Central Homicide Unit.

The involved officer was placed on administrative leave, per BLM policy, Willison said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact Central Homicide Investigator Moody at (760) 393-3500 or Thermal sheriff’s station Investigator Aldrich at (760) 863-8990.