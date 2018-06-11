Local Soccer Team to Represent Southern California at Regionals in Hawaii

A local soccer team is preparing to compete on the biggest stage of their young careers.

The U16 Desert United Coachella soccer team went undefeated in the California regional tournament to punch their ticket to paradise.

The team made up of 18 local high school students from around the Coachella Valley are set to represent Southern California in the Far West Regional tournament in Honolulu, Hawaii June 18-24.

U16 Desert United Coachella is currently ranked No. 2 in Southern California and No. 32 in the nation.

