Palm Springs City Council Recognized for Historic LGBTQ Status

The Palm Springs City Council, which became the nation’s first entirely-LGBTQ governing body last fall, was recognized by the California Legislature LGBTQ Caucus in Sacramento Monday.

The council’s historic status was solidified in last November’s municipal election, which saw Lisa Middleton, the first transgender person elected to a non-judicial office in California, and Christy Holstege, an attorney who identifies as bisexual, joining Mayor Robert Moon, as well as councilmen Geoff Kors and J.R. Roberts.

“This is a tremendous milestone for the LGBTQ community,” Kors said.

“It was not that long ago that equality and acceptance seemed like a distant dream in the Golden State. I am proud to say that now in Palm Springs and throughout most of California, LGBTQ people have made enormous strides when it comes to inclusivity and equality for everyone.”

The council was recognized on the floors of the state Assembly and state Senate Monday afternoon by the LGBTQ Caucus and its chair, Assemblyman Evan Low, D-San Jose.

“As the only city council in California comprised entirely of all LGBTQ people and the first all LGBTQ city council in the United States, the Palm Springs City Council’s continued civic leadership is truly creating a world that is just and equal and we are all inspired by their historic achievements from improving infrastructure to tackling housing affordability and homelessness to ensure that Palm Springs remains a world class city,” a statement from the LGBTQ Caucus reads.

City officials said the council also planned to use their trip north as an opportunity to speak with Coachella Valley lawmakers such as Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, Assemblyman Chad Mayes, R-Yucca Valley, and State Sen. Jeff Stone, R-La Quinta, to secure funding “for critical city programs, initiatives and services such as open space, historic preservation, business innovation, affordable housing, homelessness and the ongoing environmental crisis at the Salton Sea.”

An additional meeting was also scheduled with state Controller Betty Yee to discuss pension reform.

“This is an opportunity for our council to meet with California lawmakers who have the ability to help Palm Springs not only obtain critical funding for important community programs and services, it’s also an opportunity to strengthen relationships and work together to find solutions to issues our residents all care about,” City Manager David Ready said.