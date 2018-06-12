16th Woman Accuses Sheriff’s Deputy of Sexual Misconduct

Another woman has come forward with a sexual misconduct allegation against San Diego Sheriff’s Deputy Richard Fischer.

The 62-year-old woman, who wished to remain anonymous, is the 16th woman to accuse Fischer of sexual misconduct. She worked as a full-time babysitter for the Fischer family.

The babysitter said Fischer gave her a hug at the end of a sitting shift in August 2016 and then pushed his genitals against her. “I kinda started to give him a hug back,” she told NBC 7. “But it didn’t take me long to realize that it wasn’t a friendly hug. It was a sexual hug.” She said she pushed him away. She alleged Fischer then said “What’s the matter? Are you afraid of my wife or do you have a boyfriend?” She replied, “Both.” It was her third day on the job.

Fischer was arrested and charged on criminal counts based on accusations by other women back in February.

Last week a Vista judge ruled Fischer must stand trial on 15 charges of groping and fondling 13 women.

The babysitter said hearing other women’s stories was what encouraged her to come forward.

“Everybody is hesitant to come forward because you don’t, at least myself, I don’t want to embarrass myself. I don’t’ want to make a fool of myself. I’m not looking for recognition,” she explained.

The babysitter first met Fischer in 2015 when they worked together at the Sheriff substation in Santee. When she retired, he asked her to babysit for him.

After the incident, she continued to work for the family for a year. “I cared a lot about the baby,” she said. “I was happy when I was with the baby, and I hoped that he wouldn’t do it again to me or anyone else and I had just left it in the back of my brain that his wife had put him up to this and that I should just forget about it.”

In a statement sent to NBC 7, Fischer’s attorney said, “We have been made aware of the recent claim filed against the County, but due to ongoing civil and criminal litigation, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”

Fischer was placed on paid administrative leave in October when the first accusation surfaced.