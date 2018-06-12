Local Business Owner, Son Of North Korean Defector Optimistic About Denuclearization

A day after the historic summit between President Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jung Un, a local business owner and the son of a North Korean defector say the summit was a good step in the right direction.

His name is Sang Kahng, and while he is optimistic about the future of the Korean peninsula, Kahng says there is still much to be done. He says the process will be slow and Kim Jung Un must not be pushed to hard too fast, adding that the key to a denuclearized North Korea is baby steps.

As the son of a North Korean defector, Kahng harbors a healthy distrust of the heir to the regime that killed his father.

“I lost my father, my family, I got through. My youth was very horrible. Horrible history,” said Kahng.

Kahng believes the summit was necessary step to normalizing relations with North Korea. But for his generation, forgetting the past is difficult pill to swallow.

“For my experience I cannot trust communists. They are always two faces. Thier saying and doing are always different,” said Kahng.

In fact, Kahng believes Kim Jung Un is motivated by one thing and one thing only.

“Only the United States has the power to release the sanctions and their whole economy grows,” Kahng said.

Kangh is encouraged by the president’s willingness to sit down with Kim Jung Un, but stops short of calling the agreement to denuclearize North Korea a success.

“It’s a good start, but without verification, it’s just a piece of paper,” said Kahng.

Kangh believes denuclearization should be the priority, but as far as human rights above the 38th parallel, Kahng says things like freedom of speech and freedom of the press must wait.

“Step by step. Don’t ask them to fast. It never works,” said Kahng.

There are other things that must be addressed first.

“My opinion is, first they have to eat. That is the first thing,” Kahng said.