Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Car, Crashing It in Indio

A suspect who allegedly stole a car in Indio, then led police on a short pursuit that ended when he crashed the car into a pole and ran from the wreck, was arrested Tuesday.

Indio police and sheriff’s deputies responded at 12:40 p.m. for a vehicle theft in the 47500 block of Van Buren Street. The stolen car was located a short time later, triggering a pursuit with law enforcement that ended when the unidentified suspect crashed into a pole near the intersection of Highway 111 and Indio Boulevard, according to sheriff’s Deputy Armando Munoz.

The suspect, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was uninjured in the crash.

He then allegedly fled on foot and was captured just south of the crash scene, near Calhoun Street and Taurus Avenue, Munoz said.