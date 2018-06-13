LA County DA Reviewing Sex Crime Case From Early 1990s Against Actor Sylvester Stallone

Santa Monica police have forwarded a case involving a sex crime allegation against Sylvester Stallone for filing consideration, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told NBC News Investigations Wednesday.

They provided no details about the nature of the allegation, which according to media dates back to the early 1990s, but said they received the case Wednesday.

They gave no timetable for the review and would not comment on whether the age case would disqualify it for filing because the statute of limitations has long passed. Stallone through his lawyer has publicly denied previous media reports about the allegation.