Off-Roading Adventure Turns Into A Nightmare

What was supposed to be a fun day off-roading, turning into a complete nightmare when a officer with the Bureau of Land Management shot at a pair of riders. Mulitiple shots were fired after officers claim the off-roaders failed to stop, but the riders are telling a much different story and are demanding answers.

“What I remember the most was the blood, the blood…she had blood everywhere,” said Pedro Mejia, the driver of the Razor.

Blood dripped down his wife’s face after she was shot by an officer who allegedly felt threatened.

“The first thing my husband did was say we’re stopping, we’re stopping. And I immediately put my hands up too, and right after I raised my hand in the air is when he fire the shot,” said Denise Mejia, who was grazed by the bullet in the head and was shot in the hand.

Denise and Pedro Mejia were only planning on ;going off-roading during the day, but tehir off-roading adventure took a dark turn when they got a flat tire.

“My razor got no rear tire, I mean completely broken and all of a sudden these two vehicles turn on their lights and zoomed in,” said Pedro.

They came to a stop, put their hands up, and shots were fired.

“I remember my wife just screaming I don’t want to die, I don’t want to die,” he said with a quiver in his voice.

The Bureau of Land Management claims the victims didn’t stop and were actually off-roading in a restricted area.

“They didn’t say anything. They didn’t tell us to stop. In fact, we were the only once that were talking,” said Denise.

Pedro also said there was no warning or signs up signs up in that area. He did pass by a sign that said “four-wheel-drive recommended.” He also adds, that he and his wife, in no way threatened the officers.

“All we had was an ice chest cooler,no alcohol, we had a metal detector, we had a gun in the vehicle, it’s for coyotes, but it was tucked away

Which is why the couple is so confused and demand answers.

“It’s really an emotional rollercoaster. We are happy to be alive and can say that we are still with our family but at the same time we are confused about why everything happened,” said Denise.

Denise is now recovering from hand surgery and 15 staples on her head. The couple has yet to get their personal belongings back, including their driver’s license and bank cards. However, no charges have been filed. KMIR reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff’s office and they refuse to share additional details on the ongoing investigation.