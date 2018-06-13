One Dead, Two Critical Following Gang Shooting Outside Cathedral City Strip Club

One person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a gang shooting outside a Cathedral City strip club Tuesday night.

Gun fire rained outside of the Desert Show Girls night club in Cathedral City. One man shot, a second man shot, and then a third. So what happened?

Cathedral City Police Chief Travis Walker says it, “sounds like a fight occurred inside the business, and all the involved parties had been ejected. The fight carried over into the parking lot, at which time the shooting occurred.”

Police say the shooting was gang related. Rival members opened fire shortly before closing.

Jose Baderas was enjoying his night at the club, but when he left, things got out of control. “Two vehicles passed by, and that’s when I saw the man on the floor,” he says.

Police rushed to the scene, investigating all night and into the morning.

Two of the victims, both 28-years-old, one from Coachella and one from Indio, are in critical condition. A 24-year-old victim from Indio has been pronounced dead.

KMIR spoke with one of the dancers, who did not want to go on camera, but says on Tuesday night, there is a discount and the special attracts a more aggressive crowd.

Raul Romo works next door and says the shooting isn’t surprising, and also makes him feel unsafe.

“I have been here ten years, and four years ago, there was a similar incident at the show girls. There’s a lot of violence going around,” he says.

A crashed car and what appears to be blood soaked cloths could be seen across the parking lot.

Chief Walker says, “we don’t have control of the gang activity in other communities that spill over into our city.” So the chief says preventing this kind of gang related shooting is difficult.