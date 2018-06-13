Robbery Suspect Accused of Diving Into Hotel Pool Naked to Flee Cops

A man who allegedly robbed someone in Desert Hot Springs, then fled to a nearby hotel, stripped naked and dove into the hotel’s pool to disguise his appearance as officers searched the area, was charged Wednesday with robbery, burglary, and other felony charges.

Christopher McCurdy, 48, of Desert Hot Springs is accused of robbing an unidentified victim at around 9:15 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 66400 block of San Juan Road, then fleeing the residence with stolen property, according to Desert Hot Springs Police Sgt. Christopher Saucier.

Subsequent search efforts, which included Desert Hot Springs officers and a California Highway Patrol helicopter, led officers to a hotel, where staff notified police that McCurdy was in the pool area, Saucier said.

The CHP helicopter spotted McCurdy allegedly stripping naked, hiding his clothes and jumping into the pool, which the sergeant alleged was McCurdy “trying to disguise his appearance.”

As officers approached, he was now outside the pool, “clad in only a towel,” Saucier said, and fled from police through the hotel’s rear exit. Officers gave chase and took him into custody in the hotel’s parking lot, according to the sergeant.

McCurdy is slated to appear in an Indio courtroom Wednesday afternoon.