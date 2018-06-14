Beaumont Police Seeking Suspect Who Accosted Woman In Front of Home

Police Thursday sought public help in identifying a man who accosted a woman in front of her Beaumont home.

The woman’s mother called police at 5:48 p.m. Wednesday to report that a man approached her adult daughter while the woman was returning home from walking her dog, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

After visiting a local business, the woman came home and was checking her mailbox when her dog began barking, alerting her to a man “standing on the sidewalk and within arms reach,” police said.

The woman bumped the man and he reached out towards her, touching her arm as she backed away from him and beckoned her mother to call the police, according to authorities. A police search of the area was conducted but officers did not find anyone matching the man’s description.

The suspect was described as Hispanic, in his mid-30s, between 5 foot 9 and 5 foot 11, with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes. He was described as appearing “dirty,” but was clean shaven, with no visible tattoos. He was last seen wearing a faded black or gray short-sleeved shirt with a stretched-out neckline.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or has any information was asked to contact the Beaumont Police Department on-duty watch commander at (951) 769-8500.