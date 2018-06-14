Feds Arrest 162 in Three-Day SoCal Immigration Operation

Federal immigration agents arrested 162 people in the Southland during a recent enforcement operation, including a Mexican national convicted of rape and a citizen of El Salvador convicted of voluntary manslaughter, authorities said Thursday.

The three-day operation that ended Tuesday “targeted public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and gang members, and individuals who have violated the immigration laws of the United States — including those who re-entered the country after being deported and immigration fugitives ordered deported by federal immigration judges,” according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Of those arrested, nearly 90 percent had criminal convictions, ICE reported.

Among those arrested during the operation were:

A 32-year-old Mexican national arrested in Maywood on June 10 who was convicted of rape and sentenced to eight years’ incarceration.

A 47-year-old previously deported El Salvadorian national arrested in Winnetka on June 12 who was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and sentenced to seven years in prison.

A 33-year-old Venezuelan national arrested in Santa Ana on June 11 who has prior convictions for crimes including assault on a peace officer, battery of a spouse, and assault with a deadly weapon

Other cases included individuals with convictions for serious offenses involving weapons violations, domestic violence, various drug charges, sex crimes against children, assault against peace officer/emergency personnel, and grand theft/larceny.

Of the arrests, 80 were in Los Angeles County, 25 were in Orange County, 15 were in San Bernardino County, 12 were in Riverside County, 22 were in Santa Barbara County, and eight were in Ventura County.

The arrestees — 157 men and five women — were nationals from 12 countries, including 129 from Mexico, 10 from El Salvador, and 10 from Guatemala, officials said.