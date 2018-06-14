Woman Killed While Crossing Cathedral City Road

A woman was struck and killed by a driver while crossing a Cathedral City road today.

The unidentified pedestrian, who’s believed to be in her 20s, was found at 12:27 a.m. in the 68400 block of Ramon Road, according to Cathedral City Police Chief Travis Walker.

The chief said the victim was crossing Ramon Road “in the crosswalk against the control measures, when she was struck by a vehicle that was traveling westbound.” She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, Walker said.