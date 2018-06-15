2 Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputies shot; 1 dead, 1 critical condition

A Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputy is dead and another is in critical condition after they were shot near the county courthouse Friday morning.

Officials say that Deputy Patrick Rohrer, 35, was killed in the shooting. He was a seven-year veteran of the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Major Kelli Bailiff with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office said at 11:30 a.m. two deputies were transporting inmates to court. They pulled into the parking lot, ready to transport, and they were overcome. Bailiff said it’s possible the two deputies were shot with their own guns.

The suspect was also shot and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

KCK police are assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation. Police said detectives are going over surveillance video.

Seventh Street between Ann and Barnett in downtown KCK is blocked off at this time.

Very active scene here outside the Wyandotte County courthouse. Hearing two deputies shot, waiting for more details. @41actionnews pic.twitter.com/KloGPZgkat — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) June 15, 2018

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer released a statement saying he is praying for the victims and their families.

Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle tweeted out a statement saying she was “heartbroken” following the shooting:

The Kansas City Royals plan to hold a moment of silence in honor of Rohrer at Friday night’s game.

Three years ago, Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Wood was shot by two men as they attempted to rob a 7-Eleven near 44th and Shawnee Drive. He spent several weeks recovering in the hospital.