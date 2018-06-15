Akemi Von Scherr Wins Pete Carlson’s Student-Athlete of the Year

After over 2,000 votes, with 80%, Akemi Von Scherr is our 2018 Pete Carlson’s Student-Athlete of the Year!

Akemi Von Scherr, LQ Sophomore: The only desert athlete to go to state in multiple sports. In cross country, the Blackhawk recorded the 25th-fastest time in the state. Von Scherr captured the CIF Division 3 title in the 500-free with a time of 5:00.43 to bring home the swim teams first ever CIF title on top of being the only desert swimmer to do so in 5-years. Von Scherr advanced to the state meet as the only desert swimmer and finished 19th in the 500-free, clocking in with her best time of 4:59.51.