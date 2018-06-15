DMV Will Soon Be Opening on Certain Saturdays

For many California residents, it can be a total nightmare to go to the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The first thing that comes to mind to many customers is the long wait. In an effort to make things run smoother, the DMV announced that they will be opening some of their offices on certain Saturdays starting on June 16th.

In the Coachella Valley, people will only be able to get this service in the Palm Desert office.

The DMV’s spokesperson Cristina Valdivia said “the DMV recognizes the need to ease wait times for customers so 40 field offices will be open tomorrow and June 23rd from 8 am to 1 pm.”

The DMV expects more customers because of real ID requests. Those require applicants to go in person.

According to the DMV’s website, “beginning October 1, 2020, the federal government will require your driver license or identification (ID) card to be REAL ID compliant if you wish to use it as identification to board a domestic flight or enter military bases and most federal facilities.”

Amanda Green is a local resident who came to the Palm Desert office hoping the waiting times were shorter, but this was not the case. “We probably still have about 20 more numbers before us,” she said.

Green thinks this is a good idea. “Hopefully, it’ll help ease the waits in here,” she said.

Jack Feinberg said he walked into the DMV office, but as soon as he saw the wait time, he decided to simply walk away.

“I think one additional day would make it a lot easier,” Feinberg said. ”I kind of just gave up.”

Customers will be able to do most transactions on Saturdays except for behind the wheel drive tests. But even then, one customer still thinks the DMV has more work to do.

“They probably need more help. There’s only two people working in the registration counter you’ve got 15 counters empty wasting taxpayers dollars,” Ed Sccare says.

The DMV encourages people to schedule appointments to avoid long waits. Valdivia recommends using the DMV’s online services that do not require customers to visit the DMV in person. Some of those services include driver’s license renewals, traffic payments or vehicle registration renewals.

Valdivia said that starting in July, 43 offices will be open on the first and third Saturday of every month. Click here to find an office near you.