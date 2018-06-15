FDA Adds California to States With Salmonella Linked to Pre-Cut Melon

Health officials on Thursday added California to a list of states they say residents should avoid pre-cut melon that has been linked to salmonella.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Caito Foods LLC recalled pre-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe and fruit medleys containing at least one of those melons that were produced at its facility in Indianapolis.

The CDC said the melons have sickened 60 people in five Midwestern states, but no cases have been reported in California.

The full list of states now includes: Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The CDC said the fruit was distributed and sold in clear plastic clamshell containers at Costco, Jay C, Kroger, Payless, Owen’s, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods/Amazon.

Officials say people should throw away or return recalled products.

The CDC says 31 of the people sickened have been hospitalized, but there have been no deaths reported. Those sickened often develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated food. The illness often lasts 4 to 7 days.