Gang Member Wanted, Arrests Made In Showgirls Homicide

On Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 1:52 am, the Cathedral City Police Department received calls of a shooting in the parking lot of the Showgirls Gentlemen’s Club at 68444 Perez Road.

Officers found three male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All three victims were transported to area hospitals, where Jason Rosas, a 24-year-old resident of Indio, later succumbed to his injuries.

The preliminary investigation shows that there was a fight between a group of subjects inside of the club. The groups, identified as rival gang members from outside the area, were ejected from the club by on-site security and the shooting occurred in the parking lot.

UPDATE

Cathedral City Police Detectives followed-up on several leads that led to the identification of the two shooters involved in Wednesday morning’s homicide in the parking lot of the Showgirls Gentlemen’s Club, and a third suspect who drove the suspects away from the scene.

All three suspects are active members of an Indio-based criminal street gang. On the night of June 13, 2018, Detectives had the Desert Regional Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team serve two search warrants in the city of Indio, and a third in the city of Coachella, looking for Vargas, Miramontes, and Gomez.

On Thursday, June 14, 2018, Vargas was located and arrested in the city of Indio, and earlier this afternoon Detectives located and arrested Miramontes in the city of Coachella.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Gomez, who is still outstanding. Gomez is known to carry firearms and is considered armed and dangerous. If you know the whereabouts of Gomez we ask that you

immediately call 911.

As a result of AB109, Miramontes was released from custody early in May of 2018, and placed on Post Release Community Supervision. His charges in that case stemmed from a domestic violence and

firearm possession. Miramontes was prohibited, by law, from owning or possessing any firearms. Gomez and Miramontes have been booked into the Riverside County Sheriff’s Jail on multiple charges,

to include Homicide.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information is encouraged to contact;

Detective Heather Olsen at 760-770-0398, or Sergeant Rick Sanchez at (760) 202-2488.