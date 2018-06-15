Kellogg’s recalls Honey Smacks that may contain Salmonella

The Kellogg Company is recalling 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. packages of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal that may contain Salmonella. No other products have been affected.

The company launched an investigation with the third-party manufacturer that produces Honey Smacks after being contacted by the Food & Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control.

Salmonella can lead to serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children or elderly people or those with weakened immune systems. It can also cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The affected cereal was distributed across the United States and includes the following date codes: 15.3 oz boxes with code 3800039103 and best by dates: JUN 14, 2018 through JUN 14, 2019; and 23 oz boxes with code 3800014810 and best by dates of JUN 14, 2018 through JUN 14, 2019.

Anyone who purchased the potentially affected products should throw them away and contact the company for a full refund.

Kellogg can be reached at 1-800-962-1413, Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.