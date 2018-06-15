NJ Car Owner Gets Costly Lesson on Parking in Front of Fire Hydrant

News Staff

Don’t park in front of a fire hydrant. Seriously. And not just because it’s illegal.

A New Jersey fire department posted a photo to its Facebook page of a sedan with its windows smashed, a large hose running straight through the car, with a simple message: “This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant.”

The Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters wrote in their post that they responded to a house fire early Thursday on Norway Avenue in the Bromley section, and flames were spewing from the top floor when they arrived. But there was a car blocking the fire hydrant they needed to use.

So they went through the car — literally. Firefighters punched out the windows and threaded the hose through the car.

“Reminder, it is against the law to park in front of a fire hydrant,” the department added in its post, which was shared more than a 1,000 times by Friday afternoon.

The fire was under control quickly and no one was hurt — except the car, whose owner now faces a ticket for the parking illegality and a whole lot of other damage-related costs.