Border Patrol Arrests Convicted Sex Offender

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a previously deported sex offender, along with two other individuals on Sunday.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:52 p.m., when agents arrested a 61-year-old Mexican man suspected of making an illegal entry into the United States near downtown Calexico.

Record checks identified the man as Jose Prado-Muniz, was previously deported from the United States on Jan. 1, 2004. Agents also discovered Prado was arrested in Santa Barbara, for two felony convictions for Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child on March 19, 2005. Prado was convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

“Here we have a case of an illegal alien who was convicted of a heinous crime against a minor, not once but two times,” said Special Operations Supervisor Miguel Garcia. “This subject preyed upon one of the most vulnerable segments of our communities, our youth. Our agents encountering and arresting him will ensure he is not released back to our communities.”

Prado is the 22nd sex offender arrested by El Centro Sector in fiscal year 2018 and will remain in federal custody pending prosecution for violation of criminal law.