Border Patrol Seize Methamphetamine from Commercial Bus

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 checkpoint north of Westmorland, arrested a woman suspected of smuggling methamphetamine Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:40 a.m., when a commercial bus was referred to secondary at the Highway 86 checkpoint for inspection. In secondary, a canine team alerted to the luggage compartment of the bus.

During the search, agents discovered 11 packages wrapped in tape stored inside of a suitcase. A baggage claim ticket linked the owner of the suitcase to a United States citizen female.

The content of the packages tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed a total of 17.59 pounds with an estimated street value of $58,053.

The woman and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration. In fiscal year 2018, El Centro Sector has seized more than 668.77 pounds of methamphetamine.