Desert Hot Springs House Catches Fire, Drug Lab Suspected

An explosion — which police say was caused by an illegal honey oil lab — set a home on fire Monday in Desert Hot Springs.

Flames were reported just after noon at the residence near the intersection of West Drive and Desert View Avenue.

The fire has since been contained by county fire crews, with police stating there were indications that the blaze was sparked by an alleged honey oil lab in the house.

Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Dale Mondary took to Twitter to chastise those behind the alleged lab, saying “The results of an illegal lab; you set your house on fire, you endanger other people, you lose your drugs and you go to jail.”

The department has not yet released any information regarding arrests in connection with the lab and subsequent fire.

Police have shut down the intersection, which will remain closed for several hours while officers investigate, Mondary said. The chief also said that “there is no apparent public safety issue” in connection with the fire. Drivers were advised to find alternate routes to bypass the scene.